Ontario will table its 2023 budget Thursday. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government is set to table their 2023 budget on Thursday.
Very few details have been revealed as to what will be in the budget; however, the government has been dropping a series of business-friendly announcements over the last few weeks, including a tax credit for manufacturers.
- The Ontario government is expected to table their budget around 4 p.m. The event will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
There will also likely be significant investments in health care, long-term and home care, and roadway infrastructure.
Here’s what we know so far:
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy hinted in February the budget will reflect “restraint” from a government who has previously used this opportunity to launch voter-friendly affordability initiatives. This was reiterated earlier this week, when Bethlenfalvy said his government would take a “responsible, targeted approach” to the budget.
He later clarified this does not mean further financial cuts.
The government will likely look to further reduce the provincial deficit in this year’s budget. The province has previously said it hopes to get the deficit down to $700 million by 2024-2025.
In the recently released third-quarter fiscal update, Ontario reported a $6.5-billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an improvement of $6.4 billion from its fall economic statement.
Meanwhile, the Financial Accountability Office (FAO) is projecting a deficit of $2.5 billion, but says that may improve to billion-dollar surpluses through the remaining years of its projection to 2026-27.
The province may be able to further reduce the deficit by using contingency funds to support programs. The 2022 budget included a reserve of about $2 billion, and in February 2023 the government said it projects the contingency fund to be about $1.8 billion for 2022-23.
A few of the spending announcements have already been made.
The province said it will spend $780 million over the next three years to give manufacturers an income tax credit. The Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit gives Canadian-controlled, private corporations a 10 per cent refundable tax credit, to the tune of up to $2 million a year for buildings, machinery and equipment.
Officials said the tax credit will be re-evaluated after three years.
The government has also said it would spend $224 million to build and upgrade training centres in Ontario.
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy listens to Ontario Premier Doug Ford speak after touring the Oakville Stamping and Bending Limited facility in Oakville, Ont., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Very little has been said about the other sectors. Last week, Ontario’s long-term care minister said the province would spend $1.25 billion to help hire and retain staff. This is part of the province’s goal to provide four hours of direct care per day by March 31, 2025.
There may be other details on some of the PC government’s flagship infrastructure projects, including the Ontario Line, Bradford Bypass and Highway 413.
Municipalities will be keeping an eye out for funding to help offset the loss of development fees that were eliminated as part of housing legislation passed in November.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario previously said communities could be short about $5 billion as a result of the new bill. In Toronto alone, the loss of development charges will cost about $230 million.
The PCs have previously promised to make municipalities “whole” if they can’t fund the housing initiatives. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said the province would also launch a third-party audit of municipal finances in “select communities.”
