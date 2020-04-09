TORONTO -- Ontario’s finance minister wants to make sure that Canada’s insurance companies are treating drivers fairly in Canada’s most populous province.

“People aren't driving as much and there are fewer accidents,” Rod Phillips said Thursday. “The government will be watching and I will be watching.”

As people self-isolate there is hardly any traffic on major streets and highways. It means people are working from home and leaving their vehicles parked in the driveway.

Yesterday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said that there will be $600 million worth of savings for drivers over the next three months, but it really depends on which insurance company you are insured with.

“I think it does need to be proactive and it needs to reflect the really devastating impact that many people are feeling right now and the fact and reality that many people are not using their vehicles,” Phillips said.

Phillips did say there are initial signs that insurance companies are offering financial relief to their clients.

Aviva Canada announced $100 million in relief for customers and says clients that have stopped driving completely can reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75 per cent.

TD Insurance said it will allow it's home and auto customers to defer premiums for 90 days.

CAA Insurance said it will offer a premium reduction to all its customers for home and auto insurance and there is no need to apply as the rate reduction will be done automatically.

“CAA is really proud right now to be offering relief to consumers by reducing our rates on home and auto insurance by 10 percent,” CAA President Matthew Turack said Thursday.

Phillips says everyone will remember how they were dealt with by their insurance company during the pandemic.

“The people who they are dealing with now have been their customers for the past five years and they will probably be their customers for the next five years. So it’s very important and we are all going to remember how people were treated,” Phillips said.