TORONTO -- The provincial government will be launching an immediate review into the Peel District School Board after receiving allegations related to anti-black racism.

Ontario’s Minister of Education made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, saying he will appoint reviewers to provide the ministry with recommendations on how the school board “could ensure effective board governance that promotes equity, increases accountability and transparency, and safeguards the success and well-being of students irrespective of heritage, faith, colour of skin, orientation, or socio-economic status.”

“Discrimination and prejudice against students is unacceptable,” Stephen Lecce said. “That is why I am confirming our government will be taking action.”

Lecce said the allegations relate to anti-Black racism and “lack of adherence to governance, leadership and human resources practices.” The concerns were brought forth by a variety of individuals, he added, including families, students, the board’s director of education, the board of trustees and members of the broader community.

No further details have been provided regarding the content of the allegations.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Peel District School Board said that they wrote to the ministry requesting intervention for the board of trustees on Oct. 17.

“We made a commitment to work on our governance and so we reached out to the Ministry of Education for support,” the school board said. “We are thankful for the Ministry of Education's support and continue to be committed to working alongside Peel District School Board staff, students, families and community members to ensure student success and well-being.”