Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023

Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones made the announcement on Thursday, flanked by Premier Doug Ford, while also discussing a provincial investment that will pay for nursing tuition.

“This year's triple threat of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 has placed extra demands on the health-care system across the country,” Jones said. “We continue to encourage all Ontarians to stay up to date with their vaccines, including getting your available booster dose and your flu shot.”

“We are also extending the very successful free rapid antigen test program in grocery stores and pharmacies across the province until June 30, 2023.”

The Ontario government has been distributing free rapid antigen tests to more than 2,000 locations since February 2022. The program was previously extended and was set to end on Dec. 31.

When the program was first announced, the province said that about 5.5 million tests would be distributed each week.

This is a developing news story. More to come.