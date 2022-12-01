Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.

As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how

Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton