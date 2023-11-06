TORONTO
    • Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

    Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

    Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on the issue today, as he discusses his ministry's next piece of legislation.

    Piccini says that non-disclosure agreements should never be used to silence victims or to sidestep accountability.

    Ontario has previously banned the use of NDAs in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

    Members of the Canadian Bar Association voted in favour of discouraging the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of abuse and harassment.

    The government says seven in 10 workers have reported experiencing a form of harassment or violence in their workplace, with the rates even higher for women and gender-diverse people.

    Also as part of the Act, the province is set to make the disclosure of salaries or wages mandatory on job postings. This is also expected to be announced Monday.

