Ontario to add more than 300 weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month

Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as “the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.”

The changes will impact service on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener, Stouffville, and Milton lines starting April 28.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton, Ont. on Monday alongside Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.

Here’s what is changing:

Lakeshore West: Service will increase to 15-minute frequency on weekend afternoons and evenings between Oakville GO and Union Station

Lakeshore East: Service will increase to 15-minute frequency on weekend afternoons and evenings between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station.

Kitchener: There will be 30-minute weekday service in the midday and evenings between Bramalea GO and Union Station. Some weekend trips will be increased to 10 cars.

Stouffville: Evening train service seven days a week

Milton: One additional morning rush hour trip to and from Milton to Union Station

UP Express: Every second train (every 30 minutes) will be non-stop between Union Station and Pearson International Airport seven days a week.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.