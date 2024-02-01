TORONTO
    • Ontario to add 400 new primary care providers to deal with staffing shortage

    FILE - Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in the province in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. ;Jones says there will be more than 300 new spaces in paramedic programs at provincial colleges this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn FILE - Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in the province in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. ;Jones says there will be more than 300 new spaces in paramedic programs at provincial colleges this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Ontario says it is investing $110 million in an effort to connect more than 300,000 people to primary care teams.

    Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the new money will go toward the province's attempts to get everyone in Ontario a primary care provider.

    The province says $90 million will help add 400 new providers who will go to 78 new and expanded primary care teams.

    Primary care teams consist of doctors, nurse practitioners, registered and practical nurses, physiotherapists and social workers, among others.

    The province says there are currently 1.3 million people in Ontario without a primary care provider, which includes nurse-practitioner led clinics.

    The Ontario College of Family Physicians say there are 2.2 million Ontarians without a primary care doctor, a number that has grown significantly in recent years.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

