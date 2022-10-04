Ontario teenager dies after motorcycle-vehicle crash: police

Police say a teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Service says the fatal collision happened early Monday afternoon, when the motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old male seriously injured.

The boy later died in hospital.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are still probing the crash and seeking information from witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.