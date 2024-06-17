Ontario students at risk in hot classrooms amid scorching temperatures this week, advocates say
Advocates are raising concerns about high temperatures in school classrooms across Ontario as the province faces a major heat wave this week.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for parts of the province on Monday, including the Toronto area, which cautioned residents about the heat-related health risks for young children and other vulnerable groups.
Despite the scorching weather, hundreds of students will be learning in classrooms with indoor temperatures of over 25 C, and school boards say besides fans and designated cooling centres there’s not much else they can do.
Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz told CTV News Toronto on Monday that they have 177 schools that are new builds and have air conditioning.
She added that air conditioning units were installed in about 243 other schools in order to create cooling centres and that there are some schools that do not have any air conditioning and rely on fans, hydration and windows to stay cool.
“There's no question that our staff, our teachers, our admin staff are super vigilant and aware of how the kids are feeling. They make sure they're hydrated, they keep the classrooms as cool as possible because of course they feel it too,” Schwartz-Maltz said.
“They're going to make sure the kids are okay, make sure they're hydrated and make sure that the lights are off, in some cases, they'll limit outdoor activity.”
Many advocates say the Ontario government needs to take a more vigilant approach in ensuring classrooms are kept cool in order to foster a comfortable learning environment and to keep kids healthy and safe.
Ontario Green Party Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy issued a news release on Monday saying the lack of access to cool classrooms is dangerous for both staff and students by hindering wellbeing and learning, and creating “extreme risks for those with pre-existing health conditions.”
“The [Doug] Ford government’s failures to protect our kids from the dangers of extreme heat isn’t just irresponsible – it’s downright dangerous,” she said. “This week, temperatures across Ontario are expected to reach the high 30s to low 40s. For our schools without air conditioning, that means classrooms will be just as hot.”
She called on the Ford government to implement an extreme heat preparedness plan that mandates mandatory air conditioning in all schools across the province.
“Once again, Greens reaffirm our call for the Ford government to implement an extreme heat preparedness plan that protects our kids and from the dangers of these rising temperatures by implementing mandatory air conditioning in all schools.”
Mary Jo Nabuurs with the Ontario School Safety, an organization which advocates for safe, in-person education, told CTV News Toronto that the government is not making students a priority.
“They have absolutely invested in the best air quality in the places that they work because I have been at Queen's Park many times and it has great air quality. It is beautifully air conditioned,” she said. “I think parents, students and people who work in the school system are just looking for that same comfort and ability to function properly, be as productive as possible.”
“They just need to make the investment. It's just a no-brainer now. We can’t wait any longer.”
A spokesperson for the Ontario Minister of Education Todd Smith told CTV News Toronto that while the government has invested millions of dollars into schools boards and that it’s up to the boards themselves to decide what to do with the funds.
“It is the responsibility of the school board to have protocols in place as to how they deal with heat in schools, as well as addressing school renewal needs and requirements. We expect schools to listen to the concerns of parents and needs of students,” the spokesperson said.
Schwartz-Maltz says its not financially feasible for the board to air condition all of its schools.
“It is hundreds of millions of dollars to fully air condition all our schools and we have over a $4 billion (repair) backlog,” she said. “So not doable in terms of air conditioning in all our schools. Hopefully over time.”
A spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board told CTV News Toronto on Monday that most, but not all, of its schools have air conditioning or cool centres.
“The board is also piloting the use of misting stations at 12 elementary schools within the system to provide the school communities with further relief during outdoor activities. Additionally, staff and students will be encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the day,” the spokesperson said.
“TCDSB also monitors the forecast for heat or weather-related warnings regularly and provides schools with ongoing updates, including considering indoor recess or canceling outdoor activities if needed based on local area weather conditions.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
BREAKING 3 people injured after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school in lockdown
Three people have been injured after a reported shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, police say.
This Canadian city has been ranked the most expensive for international employees for the third straight year
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Russian warships leave Havana's port after a 5-day visit to Cuba
A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, left Havana's port on Monday after a five-day visit to Cuba following planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Here's why
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Feels like 40+: Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.
Two rare baby red pandas born at Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo has announced the birth of two endangered red panda cubs.
Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty. The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
-
'Revolutionary youth summer program' gets underway at McGill pro-Palestine encampment
A so-called 'revolutionary' summer school is starting this afternoon at a pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
-
Driver killed after two-car crash near Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries near the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
-
Witnesses say suspects pointed handgun at them near northern Ont. gas station
Ontario Provincial Police have released security camera photos of three of four suspects wanted in for questioning in a handgun-related incident.
Kitchener
-
Extreme heat and humidity in southern Ontario all week
Sweltering temperatures have settled across southern Ontario and Environment Canada says the dangerously hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
-
City of Kitchener proposes bylaw to protect renters
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
-
Paris fire leaves homeowner displaced
One person has been displaced after a fire broke out Monday morning at a home on Silver Street in Paris.
London
-
Stabbing victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries, London man in custody
A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday.
-
Police investigating robbery, stabbing, theft
Charges have been laid after a man used a ride-share company to commit a robbery, stabbed the driver and stole the vehicle, according to police.
-
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
Windsor
-
First glassware, then a recycling bin, now a flower pot: WindsorEats faces repeated theft while hosting Mexican Village
Two days after the owner of WindsorEats said a recycling bin and a majority of their glassware was stolen during the first weekend of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual walking into the food hall and appearing to steal property.
-
Ways to escape the heat in Windsor
The City of Windsor is reminding residents that there are plenty of places to cool off during the extremely hot and humid conditions this week.
-
Suspect allegedly sets RV on fire to escape police, gets arrested
Windsor police say they have arrested a wanted suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle, in an attempt to get away from officers.
Barrie
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
31-year-old passenger on motorcycle dies in two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle in Springwater Township.
-
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
Winnipeg
-
'A very heinous event': Teenage girls sexually assaulted during break-in
A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and sexually assaulted two teenage girls minutes after trying to break into another home nearby.
-
Teens charged following incident involving weapons at Red River Ex: police
Two teens have been charged after they allegedly threatened a group with weapons at the Red River Exhibition on the weekend.
-
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Atlantic
-
Hottest weather of the year so far coming to the Maritimes
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
-
Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested in New Glasgow, N.S.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
-
N.S. MP Andy Fillmore stepping down from federal politics
Andy Fillmore, who has represented Halifax as a Member of Parliament since 2015, is stepping away from federal politics.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Edmonton
-
Child hurt in school bus crash in Leduc County
A child was hurt in a crash between a school bus and SUV in Leduc County Monday morning.
-
Man stabbed at Northgate Centre
A 19-year-old man was stabbed and pepper sprayed at Edmonton's Northgate Centre, police say.
-
'Minimum standards': Alberta Education bans personal mobile devices in classrooms
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
Calgary
-
'The show will go on': Calgary Stampede will proceed despite water restrictions
The Calgary Stampede will go on as the city continues work to repair a major water main over the next few weeks – overlapping with the annual event.
-
'Minimum standards': Alberta Education bans personal mobile devices in classrooms
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Calgary mayor says 3-to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
Regina
-
Sask. Party blocks full investigation into speaker allegations, opposition criticizes move
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
-
Highway 1 crash causes significant traffic hang-up east of Regina
A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
Sask. man escapes from second storey window as home goes up in flames
A North Battleford man escaped from a second-storey window with minor cuts and lacerations before his home was completely engulfed in flames on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon saw a 14 per cent rise in intimate partner violence last year, police say
Reported incidents of intimate partner violence were up 14 per cent in 2023, according to a new report from the Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
-
Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing in the city's Downtown Eastside last week.
-
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Vancouver Island
-
2 hospitalized after targeted shooting in Greater Victoria
Two people were taken to hospital after what police describe as a targeted shooting in Esquimalt Sunday night, according to authorities.
-
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.