Ontario spent $3.5B less than planned in first half of 2022-23. Here’s what that means

Queen's Park is seen in this undated photograph. (Craig Wadman) Queen's Park is seen in this undated photograph. (Craig Wadman)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton