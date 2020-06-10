TORONTO -- Ontario Ministry of Transportation says DriveTest centres across the province will reopen on June 22.

The ministry made the announcement on Wednesday after it closed its DriveTest centres amid COVID-19 concerns in late March.

“MTO is working with its third party service provider to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of staff and customers,” the ministry stated. “More information will be shared with the public in due course.”

When the closure began, the province waived the "fail to keep appointment" penalty fee and extended the validity period of driver licences and licence plate validation.