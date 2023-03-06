Ontario's top court strikes down third-party election ad spending rules

Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on as the legislature resumes at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.21, 2023.&nbsp;Ontario's top court has struck down third-party election advertising rules introduced by Premier Doug Ford's government as unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Frank Gunn Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on as the legislature resumes at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.21, 2023.&nbsp;Ontario's top court has struck down third-party election advertising rules introduced by Premier Doug Ford's government as unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton