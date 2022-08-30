Ontario's premier says Trudeau agrees 'status quo isn't working' amid health-care crisis
Health care was the top priority in an hour-long discussion between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the province's leader said Tuesday.
The two leaders met at the Ontario legislature -- the first time Trudeau visited Ford at his office since 2018.
Ontario is grappling with a crisis in hospitals across the province, with many emergency departments temporarily shutting down for hours or days at a time this summer, largely due to a severe shortage of nurses.
Ford said he discussed with Trudeau pending Ontario legislation that would force patients in hospital awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis. The province believes that move will ease the burden hospitals.
"We agreed that the status quo is not working," Ford told reporters after the meeting.
The premier shared few details about the part of their conversation on the looming legislation, which has sparked widespread criticism from seniors and long-term care advocates.
Before the meeting got underway, Trudeau said that the two will be there for Ontarians during this "difficult time."
"I know Canadians want to see the orders of government working together," Trudeau said.
"And I'm always looking for that and I really appreciate your welcome here."
The province has also said it will revamp the health-care system with more publicly covered surgeries performed at private clinics
"We do have to deliver differently," Ford said.
The premier has long been asking for billions of dollars more from the federal government for health care.
"We know how urgent this is and we're gonna make sure that we sit down and really work out a deal," he said.
"He knows what we're looking for."
Ford said that he and the leaders of the other provinces and territories all need more help with health care. Like Ontario, hospitals across the country are grappling with temporary emergency room closures due to staffing shortages.
He said he also discussed housing, infrastructure and immigration with Trudeau.
Ford has previously said the province has more than 300,000 jobs that need to be filled and that he wants to ramp up immigration.
"We brought in about 211,000 people last year, and we really want to work with the federal government trying to get that flow going through certain sectors that we desperate desperately need," he said, citing the need for more workers in health-care and the skilled trades as well as untrained workers.
"We need people," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday, sources say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
London
-
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
-
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systems
As a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize their air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Special Olympics Ontario golf returns with Hometown Games tournament
Eleven Special Olympic Ontario athletes from North Bay took part in the year-end golf tournament at Osprey Links in Callander.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's premier says Trudeau agrees 'status quo isn't working' amid health-care crisis
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today at which health-care was the top priority item.
-
Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed.
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
Windsor
-
Video of alleged assault suspects on social media released by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for help identifying suspects after two alleged assaults that were posted to social media.
-
Police identify one suspect after alleged stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door
Windsor police have released the identity of a suspect and another photo related to a stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door.
-
ArriveCAN app continues to polarize during visit by federal transport minister
Canada’s federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra continued to defend the government’s use of the ArriveCAN app during a two-day visit in Windsor, Ont. Tuesday. Meanwhile, several community and business leaders continue to stress they believe the app is hindering the region’s ability to fully recover from the pandemic.
Barrie
-
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPP
Rescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized during OPP search near Orillia
A 21-year-old from Etobicoke faces a slew of charges after police say the accused dodged a RIDE check in Ramara Township, flipped the vehicle and was found with a loaded gun.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Controversial River Park South development gets pushed back due to lack of consultation
A developer's lack of consultation with a River Park South community has prompted councillors to defer a controversial development for more than two months.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
Vancouver
-
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
-
Woman shouted racial slurs and spat on North Vancouver business owner, police say
After a North Vancouver business owner reported being spat on while having racial slurs hurled at him, Mounties say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
-
Escaped B.C. murder suspect convicted in Vancouver gangland execution
A man who escaped a B.C. prison earlier this summer while standing trial for a gangland slaying has been convicted while he remains at large.
Edmonton
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You couldn't wipe this smile off my face': Edmonton musician's stolen guitar recovered
An Edmonton musician is no longer playing the blues now that his 1964 Red Telecaster guitar is back in his hands.