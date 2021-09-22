TORONTO -- The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022, assuming individuals continue to follow public health measures, get the shot and there are no further mutations of the Delta variant.

Dr. Peter Jüni told CTV News Toronto’s Life Unmasked team that if things go well, he anticipates the certificates could be lifted by March or April.

“This is one of the most important characteristics of such a vaccine certificate program, it is temporary. Period. This is not a tokenism for something that should become permanent,” he said.

“If we only have to deal with Delta, it's relatively likely that you know, March or April 2022, we will start to move into endemicity, we can open more, we can let go with the certificates.”

However, Jüni added that this timeline is dependent on everyone continuing to follow public health measures and getting vaccinated. It will also be impacted by how soon children under the age of 12 can get the vaccine and whether or not new variants of COVID-19 emerge that may be more contagious or resistant to the shot.

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, which launched Wednesday morning, prohibits those who have not been fully vaccinated from accessing certain indoor non-essential services such as restaurants, gyms or event venues. Patrons wanting to visit one of these establishments will have to show proof that they have received both doses of a vaccine.

Premier Doug Ford has insisted that the program is temporary, a necessity to help curb the spread of the contagious Delta variant.

"My friends, it's no secret. This is something that I did not want to do. This is a serious step that we're not taking lightly," Ford told reporters earlier this month.

"This is a temporary tool that we won't use any longer than we have to but ... I know that this is what we have to do right now in the face of the fourth wave because these certificates are necessary to keep our hospitals safe and to avoid another lockdown."

