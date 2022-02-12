Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.

The province said 1,704 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, which is down from the 1,829 reported on Friday. The number of people in ICU also fell from 435 to 414.

The province also reported that 35 more people have died due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed 35 of the deaths reported on Saturday happened over the past 24 days.

The province said three of the deaths occurred on Feb. 11, eight of the deaths occurred on Feb. 10, four of the deaths occurred on Feb. 6, and the remaining 20 deaths occurred previous to that.

Officials said there have been a total 12,075 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province reported 2,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 18,985 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 11.2 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...