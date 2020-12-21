TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 17 deaths as a wide-scale lockdown approaches in the province.

Health officials logged 2,123 new infections on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 158,053. The 17 additional deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,167.

The new cases on Monday is a drop from the 2,316 cases reported on Sunday. The province's seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,276.

Ontario processed 54,505 tests in the previous 24-hour period, bringing Monday's test positivity rate to nearly 4 per cent.

There are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex.

According to the province, there are at least 915 patients infected with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 265 are in the intensive care unit and 152 of those 265 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The new infections come as the Ontario government prepares to announce a province-wide lockdown beginning on Dec. 24.

Sources told CTV News Toronto on Sunday that the lockdown last for 28 days in the southern portions of the province and 14 days in the northern parts.

The lockdown is expected to look similar to the province-wide shutdown back in March.