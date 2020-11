TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

Health officials confirmed 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which comes after the province reported a record-breaking number of 1,588 new cases on Saturday.

From Monday until Friday, the province logged numbers below the 1,500 mark, but this is 17th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Majority of the new cases were found in the province three COVID-19 hotspots. Locally, there are 490 new cases in Peel Region, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...