TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in months, marking the second highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started.

The province confirmed 4,227 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which marks the highest daily total reported since Jan. 8 when officials added 4,249 new infections.

Friday’s total marks a significant increase from the 3,295 infections reported Thursday and the 3,215 infections reported on Wednesday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 3,259, up from 2,552 one week ago.

With 61,410 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province says its COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.3 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...