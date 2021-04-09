TORONTO -- Starting Monday, Ontario hospitals are being instructed to “ramp down” all elective surgeries and non-emergent/non-urgent activities in the wake of a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Ontario Health President and CEO Matthew Anderson released a memo on Thursday to hospital CEOs and primary care providers telling all hospitals across the province to scale back elective surgeries as of 12:01 a.m. on Apr. 12.

“Today, given increasing case counts and widespread community transmission across many parts of the province, we are facing mounting and extreme pressure on our critical care capacity,” he said.

Anderson said the ramp down is needed to preserve critical care and human resource capacity as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are increasing amid a third wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, there were a record 525 people in ICUs across the province, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario’s latest modelling data released last week said ICU occupancy could hit nearly 800 daily by the end of the month even with the month-long provincewide stay-at-home order that came into effect on Thursday.

Ontario Hospital Association President and CEO Anthony Dale responded to the memo and said a major redeployment of staff and resources is needed to provide care for a large number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

“This situation is extraordinarily serious and we ask for patience and support from the people of Ontario as hospitals grapple with this historic crisis. Ensuring equitable access to critical care services is our paramount priority,” Dale tweeted Thursday evening.

The ramp down will not apply to hospitals in the Northern Ontario Health Region yet but Anderson said that they should be prepared to do so in the near future if requested.

Meanwhile, speciality hospitals for children and youth are being told not to scale back any capacity.

“Paediatric speciality hospitals are advised not to ramp down any capacity and continue with plans to care for children, youth, recognizing that we may ask you to do more, if required, to support other hospitals in your region,” Anderson said.

He added that limited ambulatory services may continue for some hospitals in low COVID-19 areas “recognizing that that immediate ramp down may be required.”

Going forward, Ontario Health may also ask available healthcare workers and teams to support care in other parts of the system.

Anderson said Ontario Health will continuously monitor the ramp down in an effort to stabilize surgical capacity as soon as possible.

“These are very difficult and challenging times for all Ontarians, and we understand that deferring scheduled care will have an impact on patients and their families and caregivers.”