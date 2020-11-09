TORONTO -- With more than 1,200 new infections, Ontario is seeing its daily COVID-19 case count hit quadruple digits for the fourth straight day.

Provincial health officials logged 1,242 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Ontario confirmed 1,328 new cases of the disease on Sunday, breaking a new record set one day earlier. There were 1,132 cases logged on Saturday.

Prior to the weekend, 1,003 cases were logged on Friday, 998 on Thursday, 987 on Wednesday, and 1,050 on Tuesday.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported continues to climb and is now 1,105.

Monday’s report brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 85,395, including deaths and recoveries.

Twelve new deaths linked to the disease were logged by provincial health officials on Monday, brining Ontario’s death toll to 3,245.

Health officials deemed 821 more cases to be resolved as of Monday, bringing the number of recovered patients in the province to 72,636.

There are currently 9,514 active COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

In Ontario hospitals, there are at least 367 novel coronavirus patients being treated. Of those patients, 84 are in intensive care and 54 of those 84 remain on a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Of the new cases logged on Monday, 483 are in Toronto, 279 are in Peel Region, 107 are in York Region, 74 are in Ottawa, and 57 are in Hamilton.

The number logged in Toronto on Monday is a record-high for the city.

Most of the new infections logged on Monday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39, with 468 cases recorded in that age category. There were also 331 new infections found in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 180 new infections in people between the ages of 60 and 79, 194 new infections in people 19 years of age or younger, and 72 new infections in people 80 years of age of older.

On Saturday, health measures began loosening in several COVID-19 hot spots as Ontario’s new color-coded tiered system took effect.

Peel Region is the only region to currently sit in the red zone, while York Region and Ottawa were labelled as orange. The red zone, among other things, means indoor dining is capped at 10 people and gyms are limited to 10 people inside. The orange level limits bars and restaurants to 50 people indoors, with no more than four seated together.

On top of the provincial measures, Peel Region’s top doctor has issued additional stricter measures. Some of the stricter measures include the closure of meeting and event spaces, including banquet halls. As well, only those from the same household are allowed to sit together at restaurants and bars and pre-registration at gyms and fitness centres is required.

Modified Stage 2 restrictions will remain in effect in Toronto until Nov. 14.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Since COVID-19 was first detected in Ontario back in January, more than 5.4 million tests for the disease have been conducted across the province.

In the last-recorded 24-hour period, 28,401 tests were conducted. That is significantly below the province’s target of 50,000 tests per day.

There are 26,646 tests that currently remain under investigation in Ontario.