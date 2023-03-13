Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees

The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notices.

The proposed changes, announced on Monday, would make remote workers eligible for the same eight week minimum notice of termination or pay-in-lieu as in-office employees.

“Whether you commute to work every day or not shouldn’t determine what you are owed. No billion-dollar company should be treating their remote employees as second-class,” Ontario Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, Ontario’s Employment Standards Act (ESA) applies when 50 or more employees at an “establishment” are terminated within a four-week period and entitles them to eight, 12 or 16 weeks’ notice of a mass layoff.

The proposal would broaden the definition of “establishment” to include remote employees and, in doing so, entitle them to the same advanced termination notice.

This way a company cannot split terminations between remote and in-office employees to avoid meeting the definition of a mass layoff. It also ensures remote employees are given the same protections as in-office workers in the event of wide-sweeping terminations.

If passed, the changes would also make it mandatory for employers to provide new hires with information in writing about their job, such as pay and work hours.

The proposed legislation is part of the Ontario government’s Working for Workers Act, which has helped employees disconnect from the office and enforced employers to tell their staff how they are being electronically monitored.