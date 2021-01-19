TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Queen’s Park on Tuesday to make an announcement regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton will join the premier for the announcement. Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, will also join him.

The premier and his team are expected to provide an update on the vaccination plan following Pfizer's decision to reduce Canada's vaccine deliveries over the next month.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said on Saturday that his province would delay giving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 42 days, instead of the advised 21 days.

The province also announced on Monday that a pilot COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre would pause vaccinations on Friday because of a shortage of supply in the province.

So far, COVID-19 vaccines have only been administered at long-term care homes and at 19 hospital sites across Ontario. The province has administered 209,788 doses of the vaccine, and has completed 21,752 vaccinations by administering the second dose.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.