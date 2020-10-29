TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement alongside his minister of economic development, job creation and trade on Thursday.

Minister Vic Fedeli will join the premier for the announcement in Barrie, Ont. at 1 p.m.

The announcement today comes a day after the premier reported that Ontario would make up to $1 billion in previously announced funding available for infrastructure projects in schools, long-term care homes, and municipalities as part of the "COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream."

The stream, which the federal government mostly funds, will allow for up to $1.05 billion for various infrastructure projects, including repairs and upgrades to long-term care homes and schools.

“That's over a billion dollars to get shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure that will help communities stop COVID-19 in its tracks and build for the future,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream today’s announcement live at 1 p.m.