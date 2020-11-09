TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Monday after a record number of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ontario over the weekend.

On Sunday, the province logged 1,328 new cases of the novel coronavirus, smashing the previous record of 1,132 cases set a day earlier.

The record-setting case numbers were reported as the Ontario government’s new tiered COVID-19 shutdown system came into effect.

Under the new framework, each of Ontario's 34 public health units have been placed in one of five categories, including prevent, protect, restrict, control, or lockdown. Each tier comes with a different set of restrictions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor dining, the use of gyms and the reopening of casinos is allowed under even the most strict set of public health measures with capacity limits in place.

While Ford has said that the new strategy is aimed at early intervention, health experts argue that it sets dangerously high thresholds for when to actually impose a lockdown.

READ MORE: Ontario's new tiered lockdown system slammed by experts who warn it's 'scientifically illiterate'

The premier will be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for the announcement in Woodbridge, Ont.

CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.