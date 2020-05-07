TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford has moderated his stance on Ontarians heading to their cottages for the Victoria Day long weekend in the wake of a "productive" call with a number of cottage country mayors.

Ford had previously said that he couldn't "hold taxpayers back from going to their cottages" indefinitely and saw no "massive issue" posed by some doing so for the May long weekend so long as they brought their own supplies.

But in a statement released on Thursday, Ford said that "we need to stay "vigilant" and continue to avoid nonessential travel "as much as possible."

"(The mayors) are asking visitors to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 and hold-off travelling to their regions," he said.

Ford did say that he is asking seasonal residents who do travel to their cottages "to practice the same public health measures as usual."

"I know Ontarians are eager to enjoy the great outdoors, but there will be plenty of long weekends to come," he said. "Right now, we need to focus on doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians. We're all in this together and together we will beat COVID-19."

CP24 has previously spoken to several cottage country mayors who have expressed concerned about an "explosion" in their populations once the cottage season begins and what effect that could have on the spread of COVID-19.

The mayors have also said that the relatively low number of intensive care unit beds in their largely rural communities would make widespread transmission of the virus potentially devastating.

It should be noted that there is no specific order prohibiting Ontarians from heading to cottage country for the long weekend, though Ford said in his statement that the mayors in the region are asking "visitors" to hold off on travelling to their communities for now.

"Cottage country residents are known for their hospitality and normally they would be welcoming tourists with open arms right now. This year, however, they are asking visitors to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 and hold-off travelling to these regions until it is safe to do so," he said.

Earlier this week, Ontario's top doctor said he would not ban people from heading to their cottages. Dr. David Williams, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued a memo to his local counterparts last weekend saying that while health officials should "discourage" the use of cottages, the province should not impose a legal ban.