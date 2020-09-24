TORONTO -- A member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's tour team has tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.

According to Ford’s office, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.

"All staff that had contact with their teammate will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms," a statement issued Thursday morning said. 

"The premier will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary."

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

 