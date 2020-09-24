Advertisement
Ontario premier monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after team member tests positive
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands at the lecturn during a joint press conference with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO -- A member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's tour team has tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.
According to Ford’s office, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.
"All staff that had contact with their teammate will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms," a statement issued Thursday morning said.
"The premier will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary."
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.