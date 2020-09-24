TORONTO -- A member of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's tour team has tested positive for COVID-19, his office says.

According to Ford’s office, the premier did not have any close contact or prolonged exposure with the junior staff member.

Earlier today, a junior member of my tour team tested positive for COVID-19. I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed. I wish this member of my team a speedy and safe recovery. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 24, 2020

"All staff that had contact with their teammate will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms," a statement issued Thursday morning said.

"The premier will closely monitor for symptoms and take appropriate next steps if necessary."

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.