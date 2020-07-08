TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes one day after a bill was introduced to extend some emergency measures into the next year in order to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government is also expected to extend the province’s state of emergency until July 24.

Ford has previously said that he hopes not to extend the state of emergency past July

The premier has been making almost daily announcements since the pandemic was declared in March. On Wednesday, he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Minister of Small Business Prabmeet Sarkaria.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 2 p.m.