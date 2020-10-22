TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

The premier has been making daily announcements since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, although not all of the announcements are related to the disease.

On Thursday, Ford will be joined by Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Associate Minister of Transportation for the GTA Kinga Surma.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1:45 p.m.

In the summer, officials announced that they had issued requests for proposals to construct a new above-and-below ground light rail line in Toronto, dubbed the Ontario Line.

The $11 billion, 15.5-kilometre Ontario Line was proposed by the Ford government to replace Toronto’s planned relief line to take pressure off the overcrowded Line 1 and Line 2 subway lines.

The Ontario government has said they expect the project to be complete by 2027.