Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures that will allow stiffer fines and penalties against protesters blocking the border.

According to sources, the Progressive Conservative government is also considering issuing a state of emergency.

The news conference will be streamed live at 10:30 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney will join Ford at Queen’s Park to make the announcement.

The protests in Ottawa have surpassed the two-week mark while the blockade in Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge has been ongoing since Monday, causing traffic and trade disruptions.

On Wednesday, Ford released a statement calling for the “illegal occupation” and blockade to stop.

"The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people's jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue," he wrote.

The premier also confirmed Thursday the province successfully applied for a court order to freeze the distribution of donations raised through online fundraising for the convoy, who are protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures. An application is also set to be heard by the Ontario Superior Court for an injunction that would prevent protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

Multiple sources have also said that Ford is set to consider speeding up the province’s economic reopening timeline.

It’s unclear whether proof of vaccination or mandatory masking policies would be dropped as well considering that Health Minister Christine Elliott publicly said the province has no immediate plans to scrap those measures.

Officials in both Alberta and Saskatchewan have already said they will be lifting most remaining COVID-19 measures by the end of the month.