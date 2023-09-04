Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of housing minister’s resignation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a shuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister.

The shuffle was announced through a press release Monday evening.

Paul Calandra will become the new minister of municipal affairs and housing, moving over from long-term care.

Stan Cho will become the new minister of long-term care, while Prabmeet Sarkaria becomes minister of transportation. Caroline Mulroney will become president of the treasury board but will remain minister of Francophone affairs.

Rob Flack becomes Associate Minister of Housing with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes, reporting to the minister of municipal affairs and housing.

Meanwhile Todd McCarthy becomes associate minister of transportation and Nina Tangri becomes associate minister of small business.

Andrea Khanjin will have an expanded role and will assume additional responsibilities as deputy government house leader reporting to Paul Calandra.

“As we continue to attract billions of dollars in new investments to create better jobs with bigger paycheques, we have the right team in place to get it done,” Ford said in a statement. “We’ll never stop working on behalf of the people of Ontario to build the homes, highways and public transit our growing communities need.”

Earlier Sunday, MPP Steve Clark resigned under fire over two damning reports into the Greenbelt scandal, including one which said he broke ethics rules in his handling of the matter.

More to come…