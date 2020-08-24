TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he will not be campaigning for new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon, Ford congratulated newly-elected O’Toole for securing the role and said he ran a “hard fought campaign.”

“I just encourage everyone to rally around him,” the premier said.

O’Toole, an MP for Durham, was elected in the third ballot of the Conservative convention after picking up 57 per cent of party support.

When asked if he would be campaigning for O’Toole during the next federal election, Ford said he would not be.

“I'm not getting involved in the federal campaign,” he said. “I won't be campaigning for anyone, like I didn't last time either.”

“I am so swamped right here. I'm going literally around the clock every single day and I can't take my eye off the ball for an election or anything else. So, my main focus is Ontario.”

Ford went on to say that he has a “phenomenal relationship” with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and will work with whoever is elected regardless of their political stripe.

“My main focus is to stay here in Ontario…. getting our economy back up and running, make sure everyone's safe here and I'm too busy to get involved in any election. In the future, and I'm not going to either.

“I wish everyone all the best and let the best person win.”