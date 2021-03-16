TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined at 1 p.m. by Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

Last month, Ontario’s universities called on the provincial government to provide them with financial support amid news that they are facing a shortfall of about half a billion dollars.

Student residences, facilities and other sources of revenue also took a big hit for the 2020-2021 school year, leading to a roughly $1 billion loss combined.

In-person learning at post-secondary institutions was mostly cancelled, with the exception of specific labs or trades that must be taught in the classroom. Several universities have said they are preparing for a return to in-class learning in the fall, hoping that the ongoing immunization efforts will help curb the spread of the disease.

Tuesday’s announcement also comes one day after the Ontario Hospital Association took to social media to say that Ontario has entered a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said Monday that the province is "into that base of a third wave" and that modellers are assessing the situation.

"What does that mean? How big it is? That's to be determined," Williams said.

With files from the Canadian Press