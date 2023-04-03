Ontario policing law should be enacted 'as soon as possible,' solicitor general says

Ontario's solicitor general says he is trying to get consultations on a four-year old policing law that hasn't been enacted done "as soon as possible" so it can be put into force.

Michael Kerzner was asked today in question period about the police services overhaul that has been sitting on the books since 2019 in light of news reports about an Ontario Provincial Police officer suspended for years with pay.

The Brockville Recorder and Times reports that an OPP constable in Leeds County has been on paid leave since 2015 stemming from a drug trafficking investigation, and was recently found guilty of sexual assault.

Kerzner says no one convicted of such disturbing crimes should be receiving a taxpayer-funded salary and that's why his government brought in the Community Safety and Policing Act, which allows a police chief to suspend an officer without pay if they're charged with a serious offence.

But the law, despite being passed in 2019, is not yet in force because the government has not drawn up all of the associated regulations, and Kerzner says he has directed the deputy minister to complete discussions about those regulations with police services and unions "as soon as possible."

Currently, suspended officers have to be paid even when convicted of an offence, unless they are sentenced to prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.