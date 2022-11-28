Ontario Place has a new design proposal. This is what it could look like

A rendering shows what Ontario Place could look under a new proposal submitted in November 2022. (Therme Canada) A rendering shows what Ontario Place could look under a new proposal submitted in November 2022. (Therme Canada)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton