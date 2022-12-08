Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid

Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones made the announcement on Thursday, saying this will be “another step to make it more convenient and faster for Ontarians to access care.”

While pharmacies have been allowed to dispense the drug, patients still needed a prescription from a doctor or clinical assessment centre in order to access the medication.

As of Dec. 12, this will change. Eligible patients will be able to get prescriptions for Paxlovid in-person or virtually at no cost.

“By increasing access to these treatments in more convenient ways, we are helping to keep people healthier and reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations,” Jones told reporters on Thursday.

It is unclear how many pharmacies will participate in the voluntary program.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.