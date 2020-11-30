TORONTO -- Just in time for the holidays, Ontario parents can now apply for their second COVID-19 payment from the provincial government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a news conference on Monday, saying the funds aim to help parents struggling due to additional learning and child-care costs amid the pandemic.

“There are thousands of families out there who have made sacrifices, who've taken seriously the public health advice, and who have gone that extra mile to make sure their child can learn safely,” Ford told reporters.

“We will always be there to support each and every single person in this province. That's why I'm proud to announce that starting today the portal is open for applications for the ‘Support for Learners’ program.”

Parents of children aged 12 or younger will be able to receive a one-time payment of $200 per child, and $250 for children 21 years of age or younger with special education needs.

The portal is open to all eligible parents in Ontario, whether their children attend school in-person, online, or both.

“This financial support will help families cover the unexpected costs of school supplies, and other learning resources, especially for our youngest learners,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters.

“The money will be deposited directly into your accounts within roughly two weeks following your verification.”

The province said the application for the “direct one-time payments” can be submitted online and parents have until Jan. 15 of next year to apply.

This is the second payout from the province to Ontario families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first payout came in the spring. The government said it will spend $380 million on the second payout to parents, on top of the $378 million from the first round.