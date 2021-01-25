TORONTO -- Ontario has officially extended the province's state of emergency and all orders associated with it, including the stay-at-home order, for an additional 14 days.

The state of emergency, that was declared under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) on Jan. 12, will now expire on Feb. 9, the government said.

The government declared a state of emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the new year threatened to overwhelm the province's healthcare system.

The announcement of the extension was expected after Premier Doug Ford said on Jan. 12 the state of emergency would be in effect for 28 days. The state of emergency must be legally extended by the government 14 days after it comes into effect.

If the order wasn't extended, it would have expired on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

Ontarians caught violating the stay-at-home order could face a fine and prosecution under the Reopening Ontario Act and the EMPCA.

Outdoor organized public gatherings and social gatherings further restricted to a limit of five people under the stay-at-home order.