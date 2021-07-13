TORONTO -- Hamilton Police Service (HPS) announced Tuesday that one of the two suspects named in the murder of British Columbia resident Tyler Pratt, 39, has been returned to Canada.

Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, was extradited back to Canada on Monday following her arrest in Budapest, Hungary and appeared in court Tuesday, July 13.

Li was arrested alongside Oliver Karafa, 28, on June 12 while walking down the street in an area of Budapest known as "Party District" in connection with the first-degree murder of Pratt and attempted murder of another woman.

A news release by Hamilton Police states that Karafa continues to fight the extradition process and remains in Hungary.​

On February 28, 2021, HPS responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Arvin Avenue in Stoney Creek. Tyler Pratt was located deceased at the scene and a 26-year-old female was located suffering from serious injuries, says HPS.

The female has since been released from hospital and continues her recovery.

The two victims knew each other, but police have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Li and Karafa were reported to have fled to Eastern Europe within 24-hours of the alleged shooting.

Li is scheduled to return to a Hamilton courtroom on July 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Hamilton Police are continuing to encourage those with information regarding this incident to please contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123.