Ontario monkeypox cases triple in two weeks, surpass 100
Ontario monkeypox cases triple in two weeks, surpass 100
The number of lab-confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Ontario tripled in the past two weeks, likely reflecting a greater emphasis on surveillance and testing as global infection figures rise.
Public Health Ontario says there are now 101 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the province, up from 33 on June 22, with 85 of them in Toronto and all of them in men.
The remaining confirmed cases are in Ottawa (4), Halton (2), Middlesex-London (2) and eight other public health units including Hamilton, Durham and Simcoe-Muskoka with one case each.
There are eight other probable cases in the province that remain under investigation.
While everyone can get and spread monkeypox, the recent outbreak in Europe and North America has seen significant spread among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.
Federal guidelines indicate the smallpox vaccine is most effective if administered within four days of exposure to a case, but can help if administered up to 14 days after exposure.
Monkeypox typically spreads through sustained close contact between people breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing.
It can also spread through skin-to-skin contact with rashes or bodily fluids and can also remain on items such as clothing or bedsheets that have made contact with an infected person.
Symptoms can present anywhere between five to 21 days after exposure.
Public Health Ontario says the most common symptoms observed have been a noticeable skin rash (76.2 per cent of case), fever (56.4 per cent of cases), swollen lymph nodes (54.5 per cent of cases) and oral/genital lesions (51 per cent of cases).
Ongoing research indicates even widespread testing will miss cases of Monkeypox infection, similar to SARS-COV-2.
A study just submitted for review from Belgium on Tuesday found three of 224 men tested for Monkeypox returned a positive result despite reporting no discernable symptoms of any kind.
“It is possible that in the current outbreak in non-endemic settings, asymptomatic carriership plays a more substantial role in virus transmission,” study authors wrote.
In late June, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was aware of 3,413 confirmed cases of the virus throughout the world.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is aware of 300 cases across the country, including 211 in Quebec.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Wild video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Montreal
-
Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs
Quebec's government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory's 650 jobs and the region's economy.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
Another COVID-19 jump in Quebec with 56 new hospitalizations, 13 deaths
COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing their upward trajectory in Quebec, with the health ministry reporting an increase of 56 -- that's 183 entries and 127 discharges -- in 24 hours.
London
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup Win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
Council quashes push for Toronto-style apartment inspections
Slumlords were squarely in the crosshairs of city council on Tuesday evening, but how to best ensure renters have safe and properly maintained housing proved divisive.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins
Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.
-
Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
For the last week, tents have been set up on the island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in what appears to be part of an annual protest.
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
-
Work underway on new francophone cultural centre in Timmins
Construction is officially underway on a new French cultural centre in Timmins, after its original building caught fire some years ago and was demolished.
-
Ontario monkeypox cases triple in two weeks, surpass 100
The number of lab-confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Ontario tripled in the past two weeks, likely reflecting a greater emphasis on surveillance and testing as global infection figures rise.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales drop for fourth straight month
Ottawa home sales dropped for the fourth straight month in June as the real estate market continues to come down from its frenzied pace.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Police watchdog drops probe into woman who jumped from Ottawa hotel window
Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped its investigation into a 23-year-old woman who jumped out of a fourth-floor hotel room window when police knocked on the door.
Windsor
-
Here are the 36 projects included in Windsor’s $180-million sewer plan
City of Windsor officials are releasing more details about a $180-million Sewer Master Plan that includes 36 projects across the city.
-
Downtown Windsor councillor not running for re-election or mayor
After two-terms serving on Windsor city council, Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin has announced he is not running for re-election.
-
WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect
Windsor police have released an additional photo of a person they say is wanted for sexual assault.
Barrie
-
Barrie police reunite toddler and mom after child wandered out of her house
Police in Barrie reunited a toddler with her mother after she was spotted wandering outside Wednesday morning.
-
Coldwater retiree randomly picked his winning lottery numbers
A retired Coldwater man said he had to do a double-take when he won $50,000 with his Ontario 49 lottery ticket.
-
Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race
Conservative Party of Canada's leadership committee has disqualified Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
N.S. man charged after 5 dogs found neglected, starving: SPCA
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after the SPCA says his five dogs were found neglected and starving.
-
EHS hiring 100 patient transport workers to take pressure off N.S. paramedics
The organization that provides paramedic services in Nova Scotia is hiring 100 new transport operators across the province to handle routine patient transfers.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede Parade: Where to watch and which roads will be closed?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the Stampede Parade route Friday morning but how will they get there and where should they watch from?
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
Winnipeg
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
Pilot project to replace grass in parts of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with a plan to switch out the grass in some green spaces around the city.
-
Kenora man charged with arson following multiple fires
A man has been charged following a string of fires in Kenora, Ont. last week.
Vancouver
-
The race to replace John Horgan: B.C. jobs minister won't run for NDP leadership
British Columbia's current jobs minister says he will not be throwing his hat into the NDP leadership ring.
-
Photography contest: Submit your photos or vote for B.C.'s best wildlife shots
An annual contest asks photographers to submit their best photos of British Columbia wildlife, and the public to vote for their favourites.
-
Lottery win: A B.C. nurse thought her group of colleages won $256. Then she noticed the comma.
A B.C. woman was happy to find out she and a group of health-care workers won a couple hundred dollars.
Edmonton
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available at 10:30 a.m. MT.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December
The Alberta government announces that electricity rebates will run until December.
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.