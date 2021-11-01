TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced that it will increase the provincial minimum wage to $15 per hour next year.

Premier Doug Ford made the official announcement Tuesday morning in Milton alongside Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.

Right now, the minimum wage in Ontario is $14.35 per hour. The increase to $15 per hour will come into effect on Jan. 1, the government said. As previously reported by CTV News Toronto, the minimum wage will then continue to rise by the rate of inflation following that date.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.