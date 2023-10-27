TORONTO
    • Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power

    Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.

    But while midwives say the updates are good and will help them more effectively serve their clients, not being limited to a list of medications would be even better.

    The College of Midwives of Ontario has been working with the province for years to expand the list, but the registrar and CEO says that due to advances in medicine, a list can be out of date almost as soon as it is published.

    The president of the Association of Ontario Midwives says it would be more beneficial if they were allowed to order the full range of tests and medications used in pregnancy and post-partum care.

    A spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the ministry is reviewing further scope of practice changes and is rolling them out based on advice from health-care partners.

    The proposal, which is open to public comment on the province's regulatory registry until Nov. 13, would allow midwives to prescribe hormonal contraceptives, including intra-uterine devices, in the immediate post-partum period and allow them to prescribe more medications, as well as administer more drugs in a hospital setting.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023

