A police force in Ontario has released 911 audio after a man called the emergency line to report he had to go pee while stuck in traffic.

Peel Regional Police released the audio on Friday to remind people about the proper uses of dialling 911.

When the 38-second call begins, the operator asks the man if he needs police, fire or ambulance.

He first says he needs an ambulance, but then tells the operator he actually needs police.

"The thing is I have to pee and these guy are not moving," the caller tells the operator.

"This is your emergency?" the operator responds. "That you have to pee? And how are the police going to help you urinate?"

Calling 9-1-1 because you need to use the bathroom and the car ahead isn't moving fast enough, is definitely #NotFor911.



9-1-1 misuse can potentially prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help on time. Learn more at https://t.co/7jcGpmW4zL#911Awareness pic.twitter.com/yC2cZz2hqk — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 8, 2021

The caller then repeats to the operator that he has to pee.

"I have to pee, man," the caller says.

"I'm not sure what you'd like me to do if you have to urinate, I can't help you with that," the operator says before disconnecting the call.

Peel police said Friday that needing to use the bathroom and the car ahead of you isn't moving fast enough is "not for 911."

The public being reminded that misusing 911 can potentially prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help on time.