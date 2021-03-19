TORONTO -- Ontario is lowering the age threshold for its mass COVID-19 vaccinations next week, allowing individuals aged 75 and over to sign up for the shot using the province's online booking portal.

Currently, only residents who are 80 years of age or older are able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s online booking portal. The change will go into effect on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Etobicoke on Friday morning as officials revealed that more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have already received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Since the provincial booking portal was launched on March 15, more than 239,000 appointments have been scheduled for the first and second doses of a vaccine, the province said.

This means that about 119,500 residents in municipalities using the booking system will receive the shot.

As of Monday, the province will also be making an adjustment to the age requirement for the AstraZeneca vaccine to align with new recommendations by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

On March 22, individuals aged 60 and over will now be eligible to get a vaccine at an Ontario pharmacy or through their primary care provider.

For the last week, 325 pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area have been administering doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents born between January 1, 1957 and December 31, 1961.

About 165,000 doses of Ontario's AstraZeneca supply were provided to pharmacies while the remaining 29,500 shots were given to primary care providers in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.

On Friday, Ford also announced that another 350 pharmacies will soon begin administering the vaccine in the next two weeks. This would bring the total number of pharmacies participating in the vaccine rollout to 700.

Details on where the new pharmacies involved in the COVID-19 rollout are expected in the coming days. The province has a list of pharmacy locations on its website.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.