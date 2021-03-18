TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

On Thursday, health officials reported 1,553 infections as well as 15 more deaths related to the disease.

The province reported 1,508 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, 1,074 on Tuesday, 1,286 on Monday and 1,757 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases now stands at 1,427, up from 1,251 one week ago.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units remains above the 300 benchmark, at 304 patients, according to ministry data.

The province has long said that when there are more than 300 patients in the ICU, non-COVID-19-related care becomes nearly impossible to facilitate.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are at least 730 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Of those in the ICU, 186 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The data shows there are 12,814 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is the province's highest active caseload since Feb. 11.

There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 tests processed in Ontario over the last few days. With a little more than 58,500 tests processed, the ministry says the province’s positivity rate now stands at 3.1.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario now stands at 303,493, including 7,202 deaths and 303,493 recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.