Liberal MPP Marie-France Lalonde says a decision on whether she’ll run in the next federal election or remain at Queen’s Park will be revealed next week.

The former minister of francophone affairs was one of just seven provincial Liberals to keep her seat during 2018 Ontario election, winning the Ottawa-area riding of Orleans by just over 2,400 votes.

Lalonde confirmed Wednesday that she is “seriously considering” running for the federal Liberals after being approached by supporters in the riding, in the wake of Liberal MP Andrew Leslie’s announcement that he is not seeking re-election.

The MPP has also publically mused about running for the leader of the Ontario Liberal party but says she doesn’t want the decision to linger.

“I need, for my party, I need for my colleagues here in the legislature also locally, I think we need to organize, so I hope by Monday to make my final decision,” Lalonde told reporters at Queen’s Park.

Lalonde’s resignation as an MPP would not only further dwindle the already-shrunken provincial Liberal caucus but would also trigger a by-election.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser is confident the party would be able to recapture the riding, adding that the party has set aside specific funds for by-elections despite still carrying a post-election debt.

“I feel good about our competitiveness in any riding in Ontario,” Fraser told reporters.

Fraser says Lalonde has already briefed her provincial colleagues about her potential run and has their backing.