Ontario Liberal leader says Ford was campaigning at announcement with Trudeau
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
On Monday, Trudeau and Ford shared the podium to announce a joint investment of more than $1 billion in electric vehicle manufacturing in Brampton and Windsor.
However, before the announcement took place, Del Duca suggested Ford’s motives were not genuine.
“I suggest that the Prime Minister is governing but Doug Ford is campaigning. Frankly, Doug Ford has been campaigning for well over a year now, instead of doing the heavy lifting that Ontarians have required him to do,” Del Duca said at an unrelated news conference on Monday.
Trudeau turned down the suggestion that the appearance of the two leaders standing side-by-side should translate to his support for Ford’s provincial election campaign. Instead, he said that he felt it was unfair to hold off on their announcement any longer.
“We have been working tirelessly at this for many, many, many months. And this is good news that I know that the people of Windsor wouldn't want to have waited a day longer for. This is an important announcement,” Trudeau said.
Ford echoed that sentiment and brushed off the possibility that this joint announcement was a political ploy.
“I don't care about the political stripes. The people expect us to get it done. We're getting it done. And the people will decide on June the second,” Ford said.
While the premier has not yet asked for an election to be called, Ford is anticipated to do so within days as the June 2 date to cast ballots is just weeks away.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he will stay until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice
Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.
London
-
'Once in a lifetime': Rare bird seen for first time in Canada in Thedford, Ont.
Over the past two days, hundreds of bird enthusiasts have flocked to a lagoon in Thedford, Ont. to catch a glimpse of a bird never before seen in Canada.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Guelph General Hospital getting $15M for new emergency department
The Ontario government is giving Guelph General Hospital more than $15 million to redevelop its emergency department.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
Former Kitchener Councillor Christina Weylie dies
Former City of Kitchener Ward 6 Councillor Christina Weylie has died.
Northern Ontario
-
As pandemic eases, influenza cases emerge in Sudbury
After a COVID-19 induced pause, influenza A has returned to Greater Sudbury, the health unit said Monday.
-
Sudbury siblings share $602K prize in hospital 50/50 draw
Three sisters from Greater Sudbury are sharing $602,835, the prize in April's 50/50 draw in support of Health Sciences North.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Ottawa
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
Windsor
-
Stellantis announces major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing
Stellantis is announcing major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, including retooling the Windsor Assembly Plant and building two new research and development centres.
-
'What a way to celebrate Canada Day': Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor
The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.
-
LaSalle's mayor won't seek re-election
LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy says he wants to spend more time with family.
Barrie
-
Barrie's mayoral race begins as candidates file paperwork
The search for a new mayor of Barrie begins after Jeff Lehman announced his decision to run in the provincial election.
-
Attempted abduction reported in Collingwood
Provincial police are looking to identify a man accused of an attempted abduction in Collingwood over the weekend.
-
Barrie's digital parking begins
Barrie residents can now apply for a free digital waterfront parking permit through the HotSpot app and website.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
New report outlines how Halifax can help hundreds of its homeless
Halifax Regional Council is considering a staff report that recommends allowing people who don’t have a place to live to stay overnight in tents in city parks.
-
N.B. man faces 14 additional charges after allegedly pointing a gun at RCMP officer
A New Brunswick man is facing more than a dozen additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer, last month.
Calgary
-
Fatal hit-and-run in Canmore sparks renewed calls for pedestrian overpass
The hit-and-run death of a 20-year-old woman on the Trans-Canada highway on Sunday has sparked renewed calls for a pedestrian overpass in that area.
-
'It's very frustrating': Calgary schools dealing with staffing, substitute teacher shortages
Calgary's largest school board continues to deal with staffing shortages as schools struggle to find substitute teachers to fill absences.
-
Southern Alberta speeder clocked doing 205 km/h in an 80 km/h zone
A Calgary man is facing several charges after a Chestermere Peace Officer allegedly caught him driving more than twice the speed limit.
Winnipeg
-
States of emergency declared in 18 Manitoba communities as flooding continues
Communities across Manitoba’s Interlake Region are dealing with major flooding issues on Monday, including crumbling roads and streets covered in water.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Transcona over the weekend.
-
Teen charged after bringing bear spray and BB gun to school: RCMP
A teen is facing charges after he allegedly brought a BB gun and bear spray to school in Steinbach.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
Teen charged after 3 people attacked 'for no reason' on Vancouver seawall, police say
Vancouver police say a teen was arrested and charged in connection to three alleged attacks on Vancouver's seawall over the weekend.
-
Here's how data collected in B.C. will be used to combat systemic racism in the province
B.C. is taking a step to address systemic racism in the province by introducing new legislation and collecting data in a culturally safe way.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer hospital transferred 7 of 250 surgeries due to staffing issues: health minister
Alberta’s health minister says a handful of surgery patients had to be temporarily transferred out of a hospital on the weekend due to staffing issues.
-
Edmonton reopening 10 LRT washrooms, adding 12 mobile locations
After a wave of public backlash, city officials announced Monday that they are reopening a bunch of LRT washrooms in Edmonton.
-
'A strike will not occur': Alberta prosecutors and justice ministry to negotiate new agreement
Alberta prosecutors will not be walking off the job as the provincial government committed to addressing concerns held by attorneys, a group representing Crown lawyers said.