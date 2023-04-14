Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty

An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The Ontario Court of Justice announced the charges against Regional Justice Pal Currie in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

“Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties until further notice,” the post read. “No further information or comment about this matter will be provided at this time.”

Andrew Kennedy, spokesperson for Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey, said Currie was released on bail on April 11 and will return appear at a Guelph courthouse on May 23.

"As this matter is still before the court, it would be inappropriate to comment on any specifics of the case," Kennedy said.

In 2019, Currie was appointed as regional senior justice of Central West Region, which covers courthouses in Brampton, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Owen Sound and Walkerton.

He was called to the bar in 1984 and began his legal career as an assistant Crown attorney.

In 2004, Currie was appointed as judge of the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Justice Anthony Leitch will be the acting regional senior justice for the Central West Region until further notice, according to the notice.