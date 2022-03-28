Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton