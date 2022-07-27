Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week

Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week

Dr. Stephen McKenzie (left), Dr. Lorne Segall (middle) and Dr. Jakub Sawicki (right). Dr. Stephen McKenzie (left), Dr. Lorne Segall (middle) and Dr. Jakub Sawicki (right).

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Seized firearms are displayed during an RCMP and Crime Stoppers news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton