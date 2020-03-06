TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the province’s total to 26, including four recovered patients.

On Friday morning, officials said the latest case of the virus in the province involved a patient who had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

The person’s exact location in the province has not yet been released. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said more updates will be provided later in the day.

The new case marked the 24th patient to be diagnosed with the virus in the province.

Shortly after, officials announced two additional cases. Their locations, as well as their travel history, are not yet known either.

Four people in the province previously diagnosed with the illness have since recovered, officials confirmed on Thursday. They are a Toronto couple in their 50s, a London, Ont. university student in her 20s and a Toronto woman in her 20s. They had all recently travelled to China.

All of the recovered patients have had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Ontario health officials continue to state that COVID-19 is “not circulating locally.”

But Canada's first apparent case of community transmission was reported in British Columbia on Thursday evening, when officials announced eight new cases of the illness.

There are thus far 49 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada – in addition to the two dozen in Ontario, there are 21 in British Columbia.

Quebec has two confirmed cases and one presumptive diagnosis that still has to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Alberta reported its first presumptive case of the illness last night.

With files from The Canadian Press